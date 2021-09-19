Indiana Rep. Steve Davisson dies after battle with cancer

Indiana State Representative Steve Davisson leaves behind his wife, Michelle, their five children and six grandchildren.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Representative Steve Davisson died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 63.

Davisson represented House District 73, which includes all of Washington County and portions of Clark, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence and Orange counties. He had been representing the district since 2010.

Davisson was highly involved at the statehouse, having served as vice-chair of the House Committee on Public Health. He was also on the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee and the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.

In August, Governor Eric Holcomb awarded Davisson the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, one of the state's highest honors, for his outstanding service to the state of Indiana.

Holcomb released the following statement on Sunday regarding Davisson's death:

“My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we’re all fortunate and mourn his loss. As a man of faith, family and community, Rep. Davisson was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. His ability to take on tough and complex issues with common sense and that famous smile was a gift from above. Janet and I will keep his wife, children and many grandchildren in our prayers as they find peace for such an unimaginable loss for their family, loved ones and his constituents that were so honored to have him represent them over all these years in our Statehouse.”

My good friend Steve Davisson was a good friend to anyone that met him, and for that, we’re all fortunate and mourn his loss. As a man of faith, family and community, he was a model citizen legislator, daily carrying out the duties that made him an obvious Sagamore of the Wabash. pic.twitter.com/HRNfZh8oqZ — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 19, 2021

House Speaker Todd Huston also released a statement on Sunday where he described Davisson as a man full of optimism who will be missed by many:

"Steve Davisson lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service. While short in stature, Steve was a giant of a man in service to his family, community and state. He lived his life full of love and optimism, which made him such a blessing to know. Steve will be greatly missed by me and everyone who had the privilege to know him."