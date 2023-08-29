Indiana State Police investigating police shooting in Crawford County

Police said there is no threat to the public.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal police shooting that happened in Crawford County on Tuesday.

According to an ISP spokesperson, officers with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the English Police Department went to serve an emergency detention order to 49-year-old Bernie Breeding of Marengo.

When they entered Breeding's residence, police said he pointed a gun at the officers.

An officer then shot at Breeding; while they tried to help him, he died of his injuries according to authorities.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

