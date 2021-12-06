x
Indiana

Indiana State Police posts add new K-9 patrol teams

The graduating class underwent 12 weeks of intense training at the Indiana State Police K-9 academy in Indianapolis.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Trooper Hunter McCord and her K-9 partner, Koda, at the Indiana State Police post in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eleven K-9 teams recently graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 academy in Indianapolis.

The graduating class underwent 12 weeks of intense training that certified the multidimensional K-9s in obedience, evidence search, area search, building search, tracking, aggression control and the detection of several different controlled substances.

The new teams include: 

  • Fort Wayne post: Trooper Anthony Repass and his K-9 partner, Buck, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois 
  • Indianapolis post: Trooper Hunter McCord and her K-9 partner, Koda, a 1-year-old German shepherd
  • Lafayette post: Trooper Devin Farmer and his K-9 partner, Bo, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois
  • Peru post: Trooper Doug Weaver and his K-9 partner, Smitty, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix
  • Peru post: Trooper Andrew Baldwin, and his K-9 partner, Mack, a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix
  • Putnamville post: Trooper Brad Fyfe and his K-9 partner, Jett, a 1-year-old German shepherd
  • Sellersburg post: Senior Trooper Justin Geltmaker and his K-9 partner, Rando, a 1-year-old German shephard/Belgian Malinois mix
  • Versailles post: Trooper Jordan Craig and his K-9 partner, Franky, a Dutch shepherd/Malinois mix

1 / 7
Indiana State Police
Trooper Doug Weaver and his K-9 partner, Smitty, and trooper Andrew Baldwin and his K-9 partner, Mack, at the Indiana State Police post in Peru.

ISP now has 36 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.

