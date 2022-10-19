Indiana State Police mourns loss of K9 Zeus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police (ISP) announced the death of K9 Zeus on Wednesday.
Police said Zeus was an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgium Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road.
Officials said Zeus came to ISP from Hungary and after completing his training he was originally partnered with Sgt. Tyson Waldron.
Police said Zeus originally retired because of Waldron’s promotion, but circumstances changed, and Zeus was brought out of retirement and reassigned to Hensley.
Officials said Zeus was specifically trained in narcotics detection as well as suspect apprehension. During his career, Zeus is responsible for the recovery of:
- $540,700 in fraudulent credit cards
- 56 illegally possessed firearms
- 5 pounds of methamphetamine
- 1.2 pounds of cocaine
- 3.3 pounds of heroin
- 361 pounds of marijuana
- $145,094 in seized drug money
- 12 suspect apprehensions
On Oct. 14, Zeus was euthanized after battling a 'sudden illness' for several days.
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.