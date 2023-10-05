Police said dangerous encounters on the road are on the rise.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is talking to 13News about what she called terrifying moments on Interstate 465 Tuesday night after she says another driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

It was all caught on the woman's dashboard camera video.

Indiana State Police are investigating but said similar road rage incidents are a growing trend on the state's highways.

According to ISP, road rage is so common these days, they've started tracking cases.

So far this year, ISP said 11 people have been shot on Indiana's highways, and there have been 80 cases where someone threatened a driver with a gun.

"I've been flipped off. I've had someone roll down their window and yell at me. I feel like everyone has gotten a taste of that, but I think a gun cocked and pointed at you directly in front of you, while you're driving, I literally completely froze. You don't know how to think in that moment," said Macy Wesley, describing what she says happened to her on her commute home from work on I-465 right before the Meridian Street exit.

Wesley said she had just merged behind a white Hyundai Sonata with paper plates when the driver of the car continued to step on the brakes.

"I immediately kind of got a brake check, which I assumed was traffic," Wesley explained, saying she slowed down so she wasn't tailgating the driver in front of her.

Wesley said the passenger and driver kept turning around, and looking at her.

"I didn't understand why they were doing that," Wesley said.

If the 25-year-old was surprised by that, she never expected to see what happened next — someone coming out of the car's sunroof waving a gun.

"They cocked their gun and pointed it at my car and were waving at me to get back again," she added.

All of it was captured by the camera Wesley has on her dashboard.

Moments later, the video shows the white car switch lanes, moving to the right and slowing down until they were right beside Wesley.

Then, in the video, the driver and a passenger in the back roll down the front and back windows on the driver's side of the car.

Wesley said she wasn't sure if they were slowing down to just shoot through the car or shoot her in the head.

"I didn't want to look at them or give them a reason to pull the trigger," she said.

The entire time, Wesley said she just kept asking herself, "Why?"

"I had no idea why any of this was happening," said Wesley, adding that it wasn't the first time she's dealt with road rage while commuting — just not like this situation.

Wesley's boyfriend is thankful he bought her a dashboard camera this past Christmas.

"I've been on 465 for 10 years and I've never encountered anything quite like that," Jeff Blakenship said.

Wesley hopes she never encounters anything like it again.

"I'm already anxious because of the way people are on the road. So after this happened, I'm just traumatized. I am scared to drive again, honestly," Wesley said.