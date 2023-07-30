ISP: Tennessee man seriously injured in southern Indiana crash

Police said a Tennessee man was seriously injured while trying to provide aid to a second motorcyclist who had been involved in a previous accident on I-65 South.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating an accident in southern Indiana that left a Tennessee man seriously injured.

Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-65 in southern Bartholomew County Sunday afternoon.

According to their initial investigation, ISP said a bike had possibly fallen from a vehicle headed southbound on I-65 near the 59-mile marker. They said the bike was lying in the far left lane of I-65 South when it was hit by two other vehicles headed in the same direction.

One of the vehicles damaged in the incident, driven by 27-year-old Jonathan Brown of Lebanon, Tennessee, pulled to the shoulder of the roadway.

Police said a group of motorcyclists traveling together approached the bike that was still in the roadway. Leslie Spillman, 62 of Lexington, Kentucky, struck the bicycle and crashed his motorcycle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Brown left his vehicle on foot to assist Spillman. Darrell Brooks of Lexington had passed the bicycle prior to Spillman’s crash. After seeing that crash, police said Brooks turned around and traveled northbound in the southbound lanes.

Brooks’ motorcycle hit Brown as he walked towards Spillman. Brown had sustained serious injuries in the collision. He was flown to a Louisville hospital for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing and don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

