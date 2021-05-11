Deer hunts to close 17 Indiana state parks for 4 days

17 Indiana state park sites will be closed later this month for a pair of two-day deer hunts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Indiana state park sites will be closing their gates to visitors for a pair of two-day deer hunts later this month.

The hunts are scheduled for Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 29-30.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says wildlife biologists determine where the hunts are needed to ensure healthy habitats for native plants and animals.

Those parks closing for hunts are Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial, Cave River Valley and Trine.

The agency reported that 1,243 deer were killed during last year’s state park hunts.

RELATED STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.