Some Indiana state parks temporarily closing for deer hunts

The closures will happen at sixteen different parks through the state on Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

There are two deer hunts scheduled for 2020. The first hunt will take place Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17, and the second will happen Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Parks will close to the public on the evening before each hunt and will reopen the morning after each hunt.

The following Indiana state parks have been selected to participate in the 2020 deer management hunts:

Brown County

Chain O'Lakes

Charlestown

Fort Harrison

Harmonie

Lincoln

McCormick's Creek

Ouabache

Pokagon

Potato Creek

Prophetstown

Shades

Spring Mill

Turkey Run

Versailles

Whitewater Memorial

The Trine State Recreational Area will also be closed during the hunts. All other Indiana state park properties will operate on a normal schedule.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, parks are evaluated every year and only certain ones are chosen for the deer management hunts. The hunts help maintain a balanced environment for all of the plants and animals residing in the parks.

Only people selected from a draw may participate in the hunt. Individuals interested in the 2021 deer management hunt can apply online starting in the summer.

Visit the Indiana DNR website to learn about the 2019 deer management hunt. Information on the 2020 hunt will be available in March 2021.

