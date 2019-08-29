INDIANA, USA — (WHAS11)-State leaders in Indiana will be meeting to talk about how to address the e-cigarette use among teens in the state.

Officials say, in 2018, 21-percent of high school students across the country said they used e-cigarettes.

Officials also say nicotine in a teen's developing body can create mood changes and cause severe damage to their heart and lungs.

Governor Eric Holcomb and state health officials are scheduled to address these concerns and what they plan to do to fix the problem at 2 p.m. August 29.

