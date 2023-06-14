Indiana State Fair announces 2nd wave of free stage acts

The fair announces the next set of acts that will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during this year's fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair concert schedule is continuing to take shape.

On Wednesday, the fair announced the second wave of performers for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:

Sunday, July 30: Home Free

Thursday, Aug. 3: Retro Rewind 90s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow

Friday, Aug. 4: STYX

Friday, Aug. 11: Gin Blossoms

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills

Sunday, Aug. 20: Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM

The acts join a list of six others already scheduled for performances at the Hoosier Lottery free stage, including county music singer Clint Black, R&B singer Keith Sweat, and contemporary Christian music singer TobyMac.

Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 28 and runs 18 days, closing on Aug. 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Formed in 2007, Home Free is a county a cappella group made up of vocalists Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust, and Adam Chance. The group won the fourth season of NBC's "The Sing Off" and released its most recent album, "So Long Dixie," in November 2022.

DJ Kurt Streblow serves as the in-house DJ and host for the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Known for hits like "Lady" and "Come Sail Away," the classic rock band Styx released its latest album, "Crash of the Crown," in 2021.

Gin Blossoms is known for its jangle-pop sound and hits like "Allison Road" and "Found Out About You." The group has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

The Happy Together Tour features six acts who had their biggest hits in the 1960s and '70s, including The Turtles, best known for "Happy Together."

CeCe Winans is the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, winning 12 Grammy Awards and 20 Dove Awards. She's sold more than 5 million albums in the United States.