TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University has announced the creation of an annual address in honor of slain Washington Post journalist and alumnus Jamal Khashoggi.

The university says the 1983 alumnus will be memorialized in the Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media. It will examine current and critical issues related to journalism, the First Amendment and freedom of the press.

Invited speakers will include prominent journalists, authors, filmmakers, photojournalists or other professionals working in the media.