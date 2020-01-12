Small businesses push for CARES Act extension as restrictions continue

Local communities only have a few weeks left to spend money from the federal CARES Act.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — As the deadline to spend money from the CARES Act looms, many small business owners are pushing for an extension.

COVID-19 has brought uncertainty for all Americans, but small businesses have especially been hit by recent surges and restrictions. Matt Murley, owner of Cluckers in Souther Indiana, said a CARES Act extension could provide some much needed relief.

"Hopefully if they keep closing down there will a second wave of some sort of assistance for a lot of the local businesses that are struggling," Murley said.

Murley said the game plan was strictly survival when the pandemic first hit, but nine months later, a lot hasn't changed for small businesses in Indiana.

"Unfortunately, as we go into the winter months, they are afraid, many are afraid that there going to be hurting even more because they don't see that relief coming," said Wendy Dant Chesser, CEO of One Southern Indiana.

Cluckers was a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program, a portion of the CARES Act. The program provided small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

"It really helped us pay staff," Murley said. "It helped us pay our leases, our utilities, we benefitted immensely from it."

And with Indiana reporting record high COVID-19 cases, new restrictions are probably and the uncertainty of the future is concerning.

"Business are risk aversive by nature, so the worst thing you can do is say what well we don't know what is going to happen, because they don't know how to make any decisions based on uncertainty," Dant Chesser said.

For Murley, it is difficult to think about what happens if no relief comes and restrictions continue.

"Scary to think about, I'm hoping we can survive it," Murley said.

