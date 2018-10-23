INDIANA (WHAS11) -- One of the candidates in what might be our closest local election wants the U.S. to stop selling arms to Saudi Arabia until the investigation is complete into the killing of a Washington Post columnist.

Polls show Indiana Democrat, Senator Joe Donnelly, and Republican candidate Mike Braun are in a statistical tie with two weeks before the election.

RELATED: Indiana voters split on Senate race and how Donnelly should vote on Kavanaugh

This morning, Senator Donnelly said claims by the President of Turkey that Jamal Khashoggi's murder was planned should be a reason for President Trump to reconsider how the U.S. responds.

"I am hopeful that the president will take a look at this again, because it is very, very clear that this man who by the way is a graduate of Indiana State University, who lived in Virginia was killed in the consulate, so we need answers…," Donnelly said.

RELATED: Turkish President Erdogan says Saudis planned murder of Jamal Khashoggi

He called for a halt to arm sales, something Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has also demanded.

© 2018 WHAS-TV