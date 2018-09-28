LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - After the Judiciary Committee set a vote on bringing Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate, Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly said he will oppose Kavanaugh's nomination.

In a press release, the senator said he the allegations made against Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible, agreeing with committee members who said the allegations should be investigated by the FBI.

Donnelly, a Democrat up for re-election in 2018, said his decision was not a partisan decision, citing his vote for Justice Gorsuch, President Trump's first nominee.

"As I have made clear before, sexual assault has no place in our society," Donnelly said. "When it does occur, we should listen to the survivors and work to ensure it never happens again. That should not be a partisan issue."

Donnelly said he would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee.

"Only 113 people have ever served on the Supreme Court, and I believe we must do our best to protect its sanctity," Donnelly said.

Donnelly's full statement can be found at donnelly.senate.gov.

