Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson to resign

She will step down as Indiana's longest-serving secretary of state.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced she will step down from her position and formally submit a letter of resignation once Gov. Eric Holcomb selects someone to fill her role.

Lawson said she was resigning to focus on her health and her family.

"Like many Hoosiers, 2020 took a toll on me," Lawson said in a release. "I will work with Governor Holcomb to ensure our next Secretary of State is up to the task and has the tools and resources to hit the ground running."

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed Lawson as Secretary of state on March 16, 2012. She was elected in 2014, then again in 2018, making her Indiana's longest-serving secretary of state in history.

"I have dedicated the last 32 years of my life to public service,” said Secretary Lawson. "I have served with all of my heart and soul. It has been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to step down."

In a statement, Gov. Holcomb called her one of the "all-time great public servants."

Read his full statement below:

"Indiana's own Iron Lady, Secretary of State Connie Lawson, has long defined what true public service and leadership is and ought to be all about. Throughout her time in county, legislative and statewide office, she set the standard for commitment, composure, class and credibility. No matter the year or issues of the day, citizens could bank on Connie Lawson leading the way and inspiring others to follow.

"A trailblazer, holder of state records, even serving alongside three Governors as Secretary of State, through it all, Connie has remained universally respected by veterans and the next generation alike.

"I'll forever count myself fortunate and proud to say, 'I served with Connie Lawson.'

"And, while she'll no longer be just down the hall from my Statehouse office, I know that she will continue to be a trusted advisor and great friend.

"I wish her and her husband Jack and their entire family happy trails upon her retirement and congratulate her on her immediate induction into the Hoosier Pantheon of all-time great public servants."

Before stepping into her role as secretary of state, Lawson was a member of the Indiana Senate for 16 years. In 2006, she became the first woman to serve as majority floor leader in the Indiana Senate.

Prior to her time in the Indiana Senate, Lawson was the Hendricks County Circuit Court clerk for eight years.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) released the following statement on Lawson: