INDIANAPOLIS — During the daily briefing on Thursday, Governor Eric Holcomb said that schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year.

In mid-March, the Governor extended his original order to close schools through May 1, but has taken it a step further. Gov. Holcomb also ordered all non-public schools to close.

School leaders will work with teachers to continue school online via E-Learning.

As of April 2, there are 3,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 78 coronavirus-related deaths. There are 700 people in ICU.

