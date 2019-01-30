NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The parents of a 13-year-old boy who opened fire in a suburban Indianapolis classroom say they couldn't foresee his actions and deny any responsibility for them.

The boy's parents responded Monday to a lawsuit brought by the parents of Ella Whistler seeking damages for her injuries suffered in the May 25 shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

Ella was shot in the face, neck and upper chest and one gunshot severely damaged an artery in her right arm and had to be replaced. Her parents have said doctors believe her arm may never fully recovery.

Science teacher Jason Seaman ended the shooting when he tackled the youth. Seaman was shot three times in the attack.

The Associated Press isn't using the boy's name because he was charged as a juvenile.