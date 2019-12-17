INDIANA, USA — A system of wintry weather is moving through Indiana this morning and several school communities are now running on a delayed schedule.

Around 6 a.m., areas around Jennings and Jackson County were seeing a mixture of rain and snow. While there hasn't been any reported freezing on the roads, temperatures below freezing paired with wet conditions could cause some slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.

Many schools in southern Indiana are operating on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, December 17. Here's a list:

Brownstown Central Community Schools

Crothersville Community Schools

East Washington Schools

Jennings County Schools

Medora Community School

Orleans Community Schools

Paoli Community Schools Corporation

Salem Community Schools

Seymour Community Schools

Springs Valley Community Schools

West Washington Schools

You can also check out school closings and delays on our Closings page.

Be cautious on your morning commute. Even areas in metro Louisville are getting plenty of wet weather this morning. Around 6:30 a.m., some wintry mix and sleet was also seen in downtown Louisville. The wet weather is expected to move out of the area later today. Check out Tuesday's forecast here.

