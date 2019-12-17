INDIANA, USA — A system of wintry weather is moving through Indiana this morning and several school communities are now running on a delayed schedule.
Around 6 a.m., areas around Jennings and Jackson County were seeing a mixture of rain and snow. While there hasn't been any reported freezing on the roads, temperatures below freezing paired with wet conditions could cause some slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.
Many schools in southern Indiana are operating on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, December 17. Here's a list:
- Brownstown Central Community Schools
- Crothersville Community Schools
- East Washington Schools
- Jennings County Schools
- Medora Community School
- Orleans Community Schools
- Paoli Community Schools Corporation
- Salem Community Schools
- Seymour Community Schools
- Springs Valley Community Schools
- West Washington Schools
You can also check out school closings and delays on our Closings page.
Be cautious on your morning commute. Even areas in metro Louisville are getting plenty of wet weather this morning. Around 6:30 a.m., some wintry mix and sleet was also seen in downtown Louisville. The wet weather is expected to move out of the area later today. Check out Tuesday's forecast here.
