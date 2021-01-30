Indiana lawmakers push for school choice, voucher expansion at taxpayers expense

Republican lawmakers are prioritizing a bill that would expand the number of stipends available to use on private school education at taxpayers’ expense.

INDIANA, USA — Amid contention over how Hoosier students should receive instruction during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Republican lawmakers are prioritizing a bill that would expand the number of stipends available to use on private school education at taxpayers’ expense.

The House bill would open eligibility for state vouchers to more students from middle-income families, raising income eligibility for a family of four up to about $110,000 per year in 2022, and a little more than $145,000 by 2023.

Supporters of the bill say it further allows parents to send their kids to schools best suited for their needs.

Opponents argue that expanding the state’s voucher program drains money from traditional public schools and means less state oversight.

Earlier this week, the Greater Clark County School Board voted to approve a series of budget cuts for 2021. The cuts would save the district millions of dollars but result in the closure of Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter.

Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district needs to cut a minimum of $5.5 million between the education and operations fund to reverse its deficit. After deficit spending for years, the district said there's no rainy day fund.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.