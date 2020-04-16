INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said state leaders are thinking they will be able to reopen the state economy in early May.

Holcomb said reopening will be a slow process done in parts. He said he did not want to put a date on it as he continues to look at the numbers.

"These next few days are very important to us," Holcomb said. "We want to make sure our capacity is where it is, and continues to improve."

Holcomb said leaders want to make sure they restart in a safe fashion, and he said he was participating in a call with President Trump at 3 p.m. to learn more about his plans for the country economy.

Senators Mike Braun of Indiana and Rand Paul of Kentucky were appointed to the White House's committee on reopening the economy. Holcomb said he will stay in contact with Braun and other state leaders as they come up with a plan to reopen the economy.

"It won't be like switching on a light switch where everything is immediately back to normal," Holcomb said. "We didn't arrive here overnight, and we're not gonna get out of the woods overnight."

While the primary election will not take place until June 2, Holcomb said any registered voters can request an absentee ballot by mail anytime before May 21. Limited early in-person voting will be available from May 26 to June 1.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said state leaders are planning to begin the process of reopening on May 1. DeWine said Ohio is at the "end of the beginning" of its fight against coronavirus.

During his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky will work with Indiana and Ohio to reopen their economies, and said plans were forthcoming. Beshear's office also said the state will work with Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois to coordinate plans.

“We owe much of our success in flattening the curve in Kentucky to the sacrifices our families are making," Beshear said. "And while we continue to aggressively battle COVID-19, the moment we can begin to take action to reopen parts of our economy, we must do so in a way that ensures every sacrifice made is not squandered."

Beshear's press conference was disrupted by protesters chanting "We want to work." Beshear responded to the protesters by saying reopening Kentucky at this time will result in more cases and deaths.

"Folks that would kill people," Beshear said. "That would absolutely kill people."

