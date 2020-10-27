Indiana receives 10-year extension of Healthy Indiana Plan

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state has received federal approval to continue for 10 more years its Healthy Indiana Plan medical savings account that enrolls more than 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Monday. The program engages members to be active participants in their health care coverage.

In 2018, members made more than 545,000 visits for preventive services, and mammograms and vaccinations are at record highs for members.