Real-time Indiana updates: 879 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — This is a liveblog with real-time updates on COVID-19 in Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, September 28
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 879 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 118,322.
The state is also reporting 11 more deaths from COVID-19 for a total of 3,365 in Indiana since the start of the pandemic. Another 226 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses.