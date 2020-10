Indiana providing rental assistance during virus outbreak

The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly payments.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless.