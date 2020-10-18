Indiana providing rental assistance during virus outbreak

The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly payments.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless.

The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.

Since the rental assistance portal re-opened for a second time, 4400 people have already applied.

Community Action of Southern Indiana is one agency in the area that’s helping families get their payments in order. Since August, the organization has helped 22 families pay $51,000 in rent.

“I used to get excited when I could help someone, buy, purchase a home. This is even more.. it's heartfelt,” said Marilyn Warren, the Emergency Solutions Grant HUB manager for region 13 with C.A.S.I. “We're all in this together, we're going through so much, and these families are going through so much, and that's the biggest thing, that keeps them off the street.”

C.A.S.I. is assigned to helping families in Clark County, Scott County, Orange County, and Jefferson County, Indiana.

Warren said they've been able to support the majority of people who apply with the funds they've been given.

"If we feel the need that we have to ask for more, then it's okay to do that, and they will find more, so Indiana really is trying to do all the right things, they are," she explained.