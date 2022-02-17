Southern Indiana prosecutor makes changes to probation after living it

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Shalk put himself on probation for a year to experience the penalty he's been handing out for more than a decade.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Constitution mandates that the criminal justice system is built upon reformation and opportunities for defendants to choose a better path forward.

But, are the penalties helping or hurting?

Prosecutor Otto Shalk set out to find answers when he put himself on probation in January of 2021 and lived through the penalties he's been handing out.

"The ultimate goal should not be incarceration- we've tried and it's failed. It's failed time and time again," Shalk said.

Every month, Shalk experienced a different part of the system from the simple beginnings of signing up to the more difficult consequences, including losing his license and wearing an ankle bracelet.

Each step of the journey revealed failures on behalf of the system. So, Shalk made changes.

He invited us back to Harrison County to hear about them.

"When you talk to people who have been through the system, they're the first to tell you, 'Hey guys this isn't what working, If you think you fixed me you didn't,'" Shalk explained while standing in front of his office door.

He said his first impression of the probation process was the sign-up, which included "a tremendous amount of reading" that he felt "could be overwhelming." Changes to the paperwork would have to come from state government - but changes to the requirements could start with his office.

Shalk explained, "As we make these plea agreements we are really focusing on making an individualized effort and that requires us to have some meaningful conversations with the defendant's family and the defendant and the defendant's attorney."

New plea agreements

Shalk said they're leaving the one-size-fits-all approach in the past and, instead, is making tailored plea plans for each defendant. He hopes the individual plans will help defendants overcome the challenges that put them in court in the first place.

For example, if a defendant does have a GED or specialized training, they must attend a session with the Harrison County Lifelong Learning Center, and explore options for advanced knowledge or skills.

"Now, as a term and condition of probation, if you do not have a high school diploma, or you do not have some sort of specialized training - and many who come through probation do not - we are mandating as a term of their agreement, and they have to agree, that they're going to make an opportunity with Lifelong Learning," Shalk said.

Another change comes in the way of community service.

"In the days past, you'd get a piece of paper that had a list of places you could go do community service. And that's not taking away from that service that was completed - but was it meaningful community service? Was it service that really benefited Harrison County and Harrison County residents?"

Instead, community service sentences will now focus on programs directly benefiting the rural community, including work at a new community garden and a program chopping old trees into wood for fuel inside area homes.

Project Green Light

Another big change to the system came after Shalk tried to give up his license for one week.

“Could I do it? And the honest answer was no I couldn't,” he said.

Shalk explained his inability to drive was impacting his children and spouse too much. He said it made him think about the implications on a defendant’s family members when he takes away a license.

In Indiana, there are currently more than one million active suspensions covering 440,000 drivers, according to the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Most of the suspensions were for failure to appear or failure to pay. Thirty-thousand were linked to child support violations. More than 70% of the suspensions in Indiana are for administrative reasons, not linked to driving.

"We tell people we want you to be an engaging parent, we want you to do this and that but, oh by the way, you have to walk there. That's just not realistic,” Shalk said.

Shalk explained there are no rideshare services or public transportation options, so he had to find a way to get eligible drivers back on the road. That’s when he started ‘Project Green Light.’

The clinic is a partnership between the public defender’s office and the prosecutor’s office where resources are offered to get suspended drivers back on the road. In some cases, fees were waived or special waivers were granted. Shalk said the clinic is now a quarterly event inside the government building.

Food pantry

"One of the reoccurring themes we keep hearing: people are hungry," Schalk said.

In Indiana, one in eight people faces hunger, including about 240,000 children, according to 'Feeding America'. Last year, Harrison County Community Services provided 1.2 million pounds of food to local families in need.

Schalk said the impacts of hunger carry into courthouse walls every day.

"When you walk out of jail, when you walk out of your probation appointment, and we're telling you to focus on yourself and focus on your overall wellbeing, getting sober, getting clean. We know that's going to be a lot easier to do if you don't have to worry about where your next meal is coming from,” Shalk said.

His team created a food pantry only steps away from the jail, sheriff’s office, probation office and courtroom. All of the items are donated by the community and they are available to anybody who needs it. Shalk said it is restocked every night and overflow donations sit in a filing cabinet upstairs in his office.

"I'm most proud of this. This has been a lot of work but I know this is something that will benefit people,” Shalk said.

In the end, he said that was the point - to live through the program in hopes of revealing its flaws and, in turn, make Harrison County a better place to live.

Shalk detailed every step of the journey on his Facebook page.

