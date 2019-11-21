BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) — Indiana University said it cannot fire a professor despite his "racist, sexist, and homophobic" social media posts.

Professor Eric Rasmusen teaches Business Economics and Public Policy.

Recently a tweet in which the university provost said Rasmusen was "slurring women" was picked up by a person with a lot of followers. That led to a flood of demands for the university to fire Rasmusen.

The dean of the Kelley School responded with a statement reading in part:

"The leadership of the Kelley School stands united in condemning the bias and disrespect displayed by this professor; we find his sexist, racist, and homophobic views abhorrent." - Idie Kesner, Dean of Kelley School

The executive vice president and provost of Indiana University also sent a response to Rasmusen's posts.

The provost gave examples of the sort of material that had been posted:

That he believes that women do not belong in the workplace, particularly not in academia, and that he believes most women would prefer to have a boss than be one; he has used slurs in his posts about women;

That gay men should not be permitted in academia either, because he believes they are promiscuous and unable to avoid abusing students;

That he believes that black students are generally unqualified for attendance at elite institutions, and are generally inferior academically to white students.

"Ordinarily, I would not dignify these bigoted statements with repetition, but we need to confront exactly what we are dealing with in Professor Rasmusen’s posts," said Lauren Robel, Executive Vice President and Provost.

Indiana University said it cannot fire, nor would it fire, Rasmusen for his posts as a private citizen.

However, the statement said that if Professor Rasmusen acted upon his expressed views in the way he judged his students or colleagues, the university would investigate those issues as a violation of its policies.

Indiana University also took action to "ensure that students not add the baggage of bigotry to their learning experience."

Here are the steps the university said it will take:

No student will be forced to take a class from Professor Rasmusen. The Kelley School will provide alternatives to Professor Rasmusen’s classes;

Professor Rasmusen will use double-blind grading on assignments; if there are components of grading that cannot be subject to a double-blind procedure, the Kelley School will have another faculty member ensure that the grades are not subject to Professor Rasmusen’s prejudices.

"I condemn, in the strongest terms, Professor Rasmusen’s views on race, gender, and sexuality, and I think others should condemn them," Robel said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Professor Rasmusen for a response and received the following statement:

To show students that they need not fear bias in grading, the university is condemning a dissident professor. Besides being condemned publicly, he is being required to use blind grading and students are allowed to opt out of his class. This, it is claimed, will make students relaxed and feel able to express their political views without fear of retribution. Having seen the Provost crack down on a professor who does not share her views, students will feel more comfortable in expressing their own views--- that is, they will know what to expect if they speak freely in the classes of the 99% of professors who are (a) leftwing, and (b) exempt from blind grading. Indiana University is not discouraging bias, but encouraging it, even requiring it as a condition of teaching. There are views you're not supposed to express, even outside of class, and God help the conservative student whose professor checks Facebook and Twitter before grading his term paper. - Professor Eric Rasmusen, Indiana University.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.