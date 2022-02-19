ISP: 2 killed in house fire identified as state trooper and teen daughter

Sgt. Stephanie Thompson was a 23-year veteran of the State Police and the wife of White County Circuit Judge Jason Thompson.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Indiana State Police said the two people found dead after a fire swept through a house in northern Indiana were a state trooper and her teenage daughter.

The White County Coroner identified the victims of the Monticello house fire as Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and 17-year-old Mya Thompson.

Sgt. Thompson was a 23-year veteran of the State Police and the wife of White County Circuit Judge Jason Thompson.

“The Indiana State Police family, especially those who knew and worked with Stephanie, grieves today with the Thompson family and the entire Monticello community,” ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said in a statement on Friday.

First responders arriving about 2 a.m. Thursday found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The community will be having a candlelit vigil Sunday night at Twin Lake High School, where Mya was a junior at.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.