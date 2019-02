ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for Terrance Joe Sullivan, 63, of Zionsville.

Sullivan is 5'9" and 160 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a gray 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Indiana In God We Trust plate 526NIW.

He was last seen February 12, at 3 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information, contact the Zionsville Police Department at 765-483-3377, or 911.