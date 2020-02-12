Indiana police investigating after man finds skeletal remains while out walking in Orange County

The remains were found near 173 West Quarry Road in Orleans on Sunday, November 29, the Orange County Sheriff Office said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are conducting an investigation after skeletal remains have been found.

According to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, skeletal remains were found near 173 West Quarry Road in Orleans on Sunday, November 29.

A man who was walking in the area saw what he thought were skeletal remains and call the police, the release states. Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators were notified and collected the remains.

Indiana State Police and the Orange County Sheriffs Department are the lead agencies on the investigation. Assisting at the scene were Orleans Police Department and the Orange County Coroner.

The identity of the remains has not been determined, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.