Indiana plant to make cutout fans for live sports

Lebanon's DS Smith has a new product, cutouts of fans to be placed in sporting event seating.

LEBANON, Indiana — As sports return to empty arenas and stadiums, a company with operations in Lebanon says they can help fill the fanless void.

DS Smith specializes in producing cardboard materials and packaging. Last month, they began creating cutouts of fans to go in bleachers during sporting events.

“By using a versatile material like cardboard, we can support teams across the country to design a unique atmosphere while fans stay home to maintain social distancing because of the coronavirus,’’ said Barry Nelson of DS Smith.

The company says they can produce more than 50,000 fan cutouts a day. they can be custom designed in a combination of tones, in solid or striped clothing to match team colors and even holding images of a foam finger or baseball bat.

“There is a motivation that goes with playing. This simulates having real fans in the seats and gives a sense of perspective to the players that they’re not all alone,” said Nelson.