All Indiana cities, towns agree to take part in opioid deal

INDIANAPOLIS — All of Indiana's more than 600 political subdivisions have agreed to take part in a $507 million statewide settlement with opioid makers and distributors, Indiana's attorney general's office said.

The office said Wednesday that Indiana's 648 cities, towns and counties have joined the settlement, which is part of a roughly $26 billion payout across 46 states by opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Most of that money is required to be used to fight the opioid crisis, which has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

“No amount of money will ever compensate families for the loss of loved ones, but a settlement of this magnitude helps prevent similar types of corporate irresponsibility from ever happening again," Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a news release.

Several Indiana cities, including Indianapolis, joined the settlement in April after previously opting out of the state’s lawsuits against the companies. Rokita said achieving the participation of all 648 Indiana political subdivisions required overcoming numerous obstacles.

The settlement funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, regional treatment hubs, and early intervention and crisis support.

Thirty percent of the settlement funds have “no strings attached” and will be split evenly between local communities and the state.

The other 70% has been designated for opioid abatement efforts in local communities.

