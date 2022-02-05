Indiana child killed in off-road vehicle accident, police say driver was also a juvenile

Officials said a 13-year-old was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and called authorities. The 12-year-old passenger died Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a 12-year-old following an off-road vehicle accident on Feb. 4.

Officials said the accident happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. at an address off of Highway 11 in Elizabeth, Indiana.

They didn't describe the vehicle, but officials said a 13-year-old, who was driving the off-road vehicle, made the call to authorities.

Officials said the 12-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. They were pronounced dead a little after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The other child, who drove the vehicle and called authorities, was uninjured.

It's unclear at this time if the children were being supervised or if they were wearing safety equipment when the accident occurred.

However, Indiana's Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement agency is investigating the incident.

"Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage operators and passengers to always wear a helmet and safety equipment when operating or riding in or on an ORV to prevent or reduce possible injury," a spokesperson for the department said in a press release.

