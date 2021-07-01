These 15 new Indiana laws are now in effect

The laws were passed during the 2021 General Assembly. Topics range from voting matters to policing reform.

INDIANA, USA — Starting July 1, more than 220 new laws go into effect in Indiana. These laws, passed by the House and Senate during this year's General Assembly, cover everything from how Hoosiers vote to what is designated as the state's official snack.

HB 1006: Requires the Indiana law enforcement training board to establish mandatory training in de-escalation, specifies that an officer who turns off a body worn camera with the intent to conceal a criminal act commits a misdemeanor and creates a procedure to allow the state's training board to decertify an officer who has committed misconduct.

SB 398: Relates to various voting matters: prohibits counting a ballot that is deposited in a drop box or container that is not under supervision of the county election board, requires counties to compare signatures upon receipt of an absentee ballot and extends the time in which an absentee ballot must be received on election day from noon to 6 p.m.

HB 1365: More voting matters: allows the cancellation of registration of a deceased person based on published notice by a funeral director, permits a county election board to authorize the use of absentee ballots by voters when a state or county emergency is declared within 11 days of an election, an individual must be a citizen of the United States to be permitted in the polls during an election and adds requirements for voting system testing before an election.

SB 263: Prohibits the state from imposing restrictions on a religious organization that are more restrictive than those imposed upon other essential services businesses and organizations.

SB 202: Allows a person admitted as a patient to a hospital or outpatient surgical facility to receive visitation by specified individuals during a declared emergency.

HB 1230: Designated as Safe Haven 911, if a child's parent is unable to give up custody of a child under Indiana's safe haven law, the child's parent may request that an emergency medical services provider take custody of the child by dialing 911.

HB 1032: Provides for placement of a newborn safety device, otherwise known as a baby box, at any facility that is staffed by 24/7 emergency medical services.



SB 377: Establishes the Indiana broadband connectivity program to expand availability of internet connectivity throughout Indiana. The office must establish a public portal where individuals may report that internet is unavailable at a residential or business address.



SB 325: Requires certain nonprofit hospitals to hold an annual public forum to obtain feedback from the community and discuss pricing of health services. Also, specifies that the pricing information posted is the standard charge rather than the weighted average negotiated charge.

SB 255: Specifies that a criminal history provider includes certain persons who regularly publish criminal history information for purposes of the law requiring criminal history providers to periodically review their criminal history records for expunged convictions.

SB 167: Provides that the theft of a component part of a vehicle, including a catalytic converter, is a Level 6 felony.

SB 348: Establishes a task force on wastewater infrastructure investment and service to underserved areas. Requires the task force to develop a long term plan for addressing waste water needs in the state.

HB 1252: Removes conflicts between probate and guardianship statutes regarding classification of claims and creates a tenant's representative for a deceased tenant.

SB 177: Permits an immediate family member of a deceased individual to request the superintendent of the state police department to conduct a new investigation into the death of the individual under certain circumstances.

SB 97: Designates popcorn grown in Indiana as the official state snack.

