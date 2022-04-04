Indiana neighbors witness, hear double homicide at gas station

"People everywhere and blood everywhere, it was terrible. I've never seen anything like that that wasn't in a movie," said one witness who did not want to be named.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to New Albany Police (NAPD) Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Circle K on Grant Line Road around 10 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed.

A woman who lives across the street who did not want to be named told WHAS11 News she witnessed the fatal shooting.

"[He] shot her point-blank range in the parking lot then walked over to the other guy and shot him. Shot him like this and then he was on the ground and he walked right up next to him and shot him," she said. "He had time to reload his gun between the two."

She added, "People everywhere and blood everywhere, it was terrible. I've never seen anything like that that wasn't in a movie."

Her neighbor, Bryan Reiff, didn't see the shooting but he heard it. "When I heard the sirens coming, I knew this was bad."

He described loud shots, sirens and a car racing away.

While in the area, officers saw a red SUV quickly leaving the scene. Officers with NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff's Dept. pursued the vehicle to Kamer Miller Rd.

Bailey said the SUV "became damaged" and a man got out, ran inside of the Onion Restaurant & Tea House on Charlestown Road, and came out holding a woman at gunpoint.

According to police, the man forced the woman into a vehicle, but she managed to escape. Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Carey Huls said she was injured during the incident, but she was not shot.

ISP is in charge of both the kidnapping and double murder investigations.

