President Trump tweeted the names of the first two American Korean War veterans identified from the 55 boxes of remains that were transferred out of North Korea and delivered to Hawaii on August 1.

The two veterans were Army Private First Class William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, N.C, and Army Master Sergeant Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Ind.

...North Korea to be identified as a result of my Summit with Chairman Kim. These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

McDaniel was serving as a medic with the First Cavalry Division when he was reported missing in 1950. His dog tag, found in the remains, was presented to his sons Charles Jr. and Larry during a ceremony in Arlington, Va. in August.

READ MORE | Sons of missing Korean War soldier receive his dog tag

Returning the remains was one the first moves since the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. It is expected that more Korean War veterans will be named as Americans are searching through the boxes of remains.

© 2018 WHAS-TV