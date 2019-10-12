JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Indiana National Guard soldier has died.

Officials say 29-year-old Corporal Larry Litton Junior of Martinsville, Indiana was found unresponsive December 7 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.

They say he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officials say Corporal Litton served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Company.

"Cpl. Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization," said Capt. Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company. "His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time."

The cause of Litton’s death is under investigation

