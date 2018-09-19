RALEIGH, N.C. (WHAS11) – The Indiana National Guard mobilized to the Morrisville Armory last week.

“We have two aircraft here – 14 Indiana Guardsmen,” Payne Grogg said.

Medivac and rescue missions are their specialties.

Grogg is a flight medic. As a paramedic, his normal of transportation is an ambulance. While he’s in North Carolina, it’s a Blackhawk helicopter. It’s his first time doing hurricane relief.

“This isn’t an everyday thing to me that I train to do this but for the people on the end of the rope that I’m bringing up with me, it’s not their every day – this isn’t normal to them,” he said.

Sgt. Jimmy Balting is the crew chief and has been with the National Guard for 10 years and those years spent, saving lives.

“At the age of 36, I joined the National Guard,” he said. “It’s very exciting but it’s also a double-edged sword. For us to go do this, people are in danger.”

In the midst of a natural disaster, they are angels in the sky and there is nowhere else they would rather be.

“You work really hard to make sure that you’re capable and ready to do your job and you know sometimes it just seems like you’re doing it for nothing but when times like this roll around and you’re actually allowed to get out and do your job it’s very rewarding,” Grogg said. “That’s why we all signed up and to be able to help and do our jobs.”

