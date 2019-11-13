ARCADIA, Ind. (WTHR) — We live in a world of color. Every day we are surrounded by every shade imaginable.

For Tyler though, the world was a sea of tan and brown. Tyler is colorblind.

Recently his mother Kelly saw her youngest son was feeling down. His brother Dominic had enlisted and the two, who are very close, haven't been able to talk much.

"I saw how sad he had been and wanted to lift his spirit," Kelly said.

As Kelly's birthday approached, she decided to use it to do something for Tyler instead. She wanted to get him a special pair of glasses that would let him see the world in color.

Kelly tried a GoFundMe page, but it only raised $25. So she decided they would just have to cover the cost somehow and ordered a pair from EnChroma.

"It was so special. Getting something that is kind of a new thing, I wasn't sure if it would work or not," Kelly said.

Once they got the glasses, the family all went out to a wooded spot where the leaves were changing colors.

Kelly told Tyler how she had really wanted the present she was holding for a long time, and that it was for him.

When Tyler opened the package, he realized what she had given him and the two shared a tearful embrace.

"I wanted my baby to see color for the first time. It was the best birthday present I could have asked for," Kelly said.