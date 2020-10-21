Indiana mask mandate to continue for "foreseeable future"

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Holcomb has announced he's extending Indiana's mask mandate for "the foreseeable future" due to the state's COVID-19 cases doubling.
Holcomb said he remains confident that the state should stay in Stage 5 of the reopening following his Wednesday briefing.
The state's 7-day positivity rate rose to 6.9%, another .2% increase from the previous day's. In total, Indiana has had 152,396 positive cases and 3,790 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Three weeks ago, the Indiana governor lifted nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the mask mandate. Holcomb announced last week another month-long renewal of the mask order until at least Nov. 14, but tougher restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes were not reinstated.