Indiana mask mandate to continue for "foreseeable future"

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he remains confident that Indiana should stay in Stage 5 of the reopening.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Holcomb has announced he's extending Indiana's mask mandate for "the foreseeable future" due to the state's COVID-19 cases doubling.

The state's 7-day positivity rate rose to 6.9%, another .2% increase from the previous day's. In total, Indiana has had 152,396 positive cases and 3,790 deaths since the start of the pandemic.