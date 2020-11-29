Indiana man walks away uninjured after plane crash

According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Johnnie Bush walked away uninjured following a crash of a single-engine plane west of the French Lick Airport.

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — According to Indiana State Police, an Indiana man walked away uninjured following a crash of a single-engine plane just west of the French Lick Airport.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Orange County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible plane crash west at the French Lick Airport. When Orange Co.Emergency Response personnel arrived, they confirmed the plane crash and requested assistance from ISP.

Their preliminary investigation reveals that a 1962 Piper Cherokee single-engine, fixed wing airplane, piloted by 70-year-old Johnnie Bush of Celestine, crashed when approaching to land on Runway 8 at French Lick Airport.

Bush reported he had experienced engine trouble prior to the crash. Investigators do not yet have a cause for the crash.

Bush was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft, and was uninjured.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been contacted and are expected to arrive on Sunday to further the investigation.

