Indiana man arrested for pre-planned abduction of 2 children in Florida

Derek Jordan, of Franklin, Indiana, was arrested in Florida for a pre-planned kidnapping.

Derek R. Jordan, of Franklin, Indiana, was pulled over by Florida police on July 14 while driving a vehicle matching the description of a kidnapping suspect. When police questioned Jordan, he allegedly admitted to driving from Indiana to Florida to carry out the abduction.

According to the Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff's Department, police were initially called to the Florida home of the mother of the children shortly after 2 p.m. on July 14. Police were told that Jordan had forced his way into the home and had taken the children into his gray Toyota Sienna minivan.

Prior to Jordan's arrest, police say that the mother of the kidnapping victims had left Indiana for Florida after Jordan threatened to shoot her and another person. The mother claimed her and Jordan made attempts to reconcile their relationship before Jordan broke things off.

Jordan allegedly asked the mother if he could "have the kids for the weekend" and the mother denied. She told police he had previously threatened to shoot her. One day before the kidnapping, Jordan allegedly texted the mother that she "would never see her kids again."

A prior pending court case in Indiana accuses Jordan of battery against a child.