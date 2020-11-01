RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana man who spent months heartbroken after losing his late wife's wedding ring has been reunited with the gold band thanks to a posting on social media.

Charles McNally was shopping in September when the wedding ring his wife of 56 years, Barbara, had worn until her death in 2018 slipped off his finger.

The Richmond man and his family repeatedly searched stores for the missing ring but to no avail.

But the Palladium-Item reports that a woman who'd found the ring in a Walmart store saw a Facebook posting McNally's daughter made about the lost ring.

She returned it to McNally on Monday.