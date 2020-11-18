Indiana man found dead following house fire in Austin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly fire in Austin, Indiana.
Firefighters and police responded to a home on North Fourth Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Once the fire was out, firefighters found a body in a nearby utility shed that had also caught on fire.
Police said the coroner identified the person as 41-year-old Paul Ray Collins.
Officials have not determined how Collins died or how the fire was started.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.