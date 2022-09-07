Indiana man found dead, police investigating

The Paoli Police Department found the 38-year-old dead on Sept. 6.

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6.

The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.

Officers said they found Wade laying along the north side of the building.

The Indiana State Police were asked to lead the investigation, police said.

The Paoli Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County EMS and the Paoli Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Officers said Wade was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 7 to determine the cause of death.

Indiana State Police Detectives are being assisted in the ongoing investigation by the Paoli Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

