SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man from Vallonia, Indiana has died after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday, April 19.

Police said they were called to a crash at around 9 p.m. just west of Seymour. An investigation concluded that Lamar Anderson, 61, was traveling westbound on State Road 258 when his car left the north side of the road for unknown reasons.

Anderson struck a guardrail before resting facing eastbound in the westbound lane where his vehicle was then struck head on by an SUV driving westbound. Anderson sustained fatal injuries, while the driver of the other car was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Toxicology results on both drivers are pending. The crash remains under investigation.