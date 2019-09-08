CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A 21-year-old Indiana man accused of possessing and sharing child porn was arrested on Thursday.

Nicolas S. Nuxoll of Charlestown was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation began in June when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators with the Sellersburg ICAC Task Force interviewed Nuxoll and searched his home.

After the search, Nuxoll was arrested and taken to the Clark County jail. He has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography. Both charges are level 5 felonies.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact Sellersburg police at 1-812-246-5424.

