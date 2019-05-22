CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana man was pulled over and subsequently arrested on Tuesday after he passed a school bus while kids were getting on board.

According to police, an Indiana State Police trooper saw a vehicle pass a stopped school bus around 8:40 a.m. The bus was facing westbound, had its stop arm deployed, and was using all required caution lights. As children were loading the bus, a vehicle heading eastbound failed to stop and passed the bus. The trooper stopped the vehicle and requested assistance from a local Sellersburg Trooper.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers found the driver, 28-year-old Michael Hughes of Charlestown, to be in possession of marijuana. Officers also said that they could smell burnt marijuana from within the vehicle. Hughes was arrested and has been charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle while under the influence, marijuana possession, and paraphernalia possession.

Michael Hughes has been booked into the Clark County Jail.

In April, school bus drivers across the state of Indiana documented every stop arm violation that occurred during their morning and afternoon routes. According to the Indiana Department of Education, 2,530 stop arm violations were recorded in that one day.

