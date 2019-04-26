JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man is spending his 45th birthday in jail after police say that he broke into several businesses in downtown Jeffersonville.

On April 24, five businesses were broken into in a 3-hour period. Pearl Street Tap House, Parlour, The Alcove, Spring Street Tattoo, and Coots Funeral Home all reported burglaries during the early morning hours.

The Jeffersonville Police Department was able to identify Randall Bracey of Clarksville as the suspect. Bracey, who turned 45 on Friday, was arrested in Louisville on Thursday and is facing charges of felony burglary and felony theft.

