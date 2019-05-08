SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A 31-year-old was arrested on Friday, July 2, after police said he led a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase that ended in a crash on July 30.

Justin Simpson, of Nabb, Ind., was found to be driving at a high rate of speed on State Road #3 on July 30 and the deputy tried to pull him over but Simpson fled, according to the sheriff's office.

The blue Dodge truck Simpson was driving turned out to also be stolen from Clark County, Ind. Police said a stolen mini-bike was also in the truck bed.

The pursuit ended in a crash off Leslie Lane in Scott County. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the truck tried to leave the roadway to allude pursuit but crashed and Simpson ran away.

Simpson is charged with robbery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement by vehicle, resisting law enforcement, battery to a public official, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal mischief.