INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Metro Police is investigating after a mail carrier was shot on the east side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

13News has learned the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating.

The shooting happened on N. Denny Street near S. Sherman Drive and E Michigan Street.

Police said the victim was awake and talking.

